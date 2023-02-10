Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) was valued at $0.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.157 while reaching the peak value of $0.157 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1459. The stock current value is $0.15.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, VBL Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Continued progress on previously announced strategic process to maximize shareholder value. You can read further details here

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.1950 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) full year performance was -89.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are logging -93.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $2.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 583392 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) recorded performance in the market was 21.58%, having the revenues showcasing 27.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.70M, as it employees total of 41 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1416, with a change in the price was noted -0.04. In a similar fashion, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted a movement of -21.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,312,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBLT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vascular Biogenics Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.69%, alongside a downfall of -89.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.09% during last recorded quarter.