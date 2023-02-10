This is to seal it as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) shares are up 147.77% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) was valued at $15.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.90 while reaching the peak value of $16.285 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.83. The stock current value is $16.13.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. – Fourth Quarter 2022 Total Revenue of $36.3 Million and Full Year 2022 Revenue of $134.0 Million; QINLOCK® Net Product Revenue Increased 44% to $125.5 Million in 2022 Compared to 2021 –. You can read further details here

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.76 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $15.63 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) full year performance was 97.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -29.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.51 and $22.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1210364 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) recorded performance in the market was -1.59%, having the revenues showcasing 1.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 280 workers.

Analysts verdict on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.11, with a change in the price was noted -2.34. In a similar fashion, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -12.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,826 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCPH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.22%, alongside a boost of 97.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.13% during last recorded quarter.