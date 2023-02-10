The Stars are Aligning for Holders of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

At the end of the latest market close, FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) was valued at $30.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.80 while reaching the peak value of $32.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.65. The stock current value is $32.36.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Flex LNG – Invitation to Q4 & FY 2022 presentation. Hamilton, BermudaJanuary 17, 2023. You can read further details here

FLEX LNG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.12 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $29.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) full year performance was 57.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FLEX LNG Ltd. shares are logging -15.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.46 and $38.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 827049 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) recorded performance in the market was -1.01%, having the revenues showcasing -6.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the FLEX LNG Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.60, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, FLEX LNG Ltd. posted a movement of +0.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 557,873 in trading volumes.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FLEX LNG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.90%, alongside a boost of 57.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.64% during last recorded quarter.