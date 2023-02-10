The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is priced at $23.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.99 and reached a high price of $24.26, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.77. The stock touched a low price of $23.60.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Dropbox to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET to discuss its financial results with the investment community. You can read further details here

Dropbox Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.72 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $21.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) full year performance was -4.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dropbox Inc. shares are logging -8.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.07 and $25.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1947269 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) recorded performance in the market was 5.85%, having the revenues showcasing 9.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.69B, as it employees total of 2667 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dropbox Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.17, with a change in the price was noted +1.99. In a similar fashion, Dropbox Inc. posted a movement of +9.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,516,464 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dropbox Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.05%, alongside a downfall of -4.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.78% during last recorded quarter.