The countdown is on: AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is priced at $9.43 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.55 and reached a high price of $9.6499, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.43. The stock touched a low price of $9.15.Recently in News on February 10, 2023, AMTD Digital Media and Entertainment Group Has Successfully Developed and Became One of the Key Operating Subsidiaries under AMTD Digital. The movie “My First of May” as principally led and produced by AMTD Digital Media Limited under AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD) has successfully completed shooting and it will be ready to release next to the market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.15 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5277360 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was -5.70%, having the revenues showcasing -45.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.46, with a change in the price was noted -82.20. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -89.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,011,491 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.68%.

Considering, the past performance of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.70%. The shares increased approximately by -5.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.33% during last recorded quarter.