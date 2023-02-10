The clock is ticking: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is priced at $45.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.35 and reached a high price of $50.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.03. The stock touched a low price of $45.1201.Recently in News on November 10, 2022, Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology and Neurology Conference and the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim 2022 Immunology & Neurology Conference on November 14 – 15, 2022 in New York, NY, and will participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference on November 15 – 16, 2022 in New York, NY. You can read further details here

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.98 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $33.85 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) full year performance was 75.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -12.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 145.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.47 and $51.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647497 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) recorded performance in the market was 19.32%, having the revenues showcasing 12.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.68B, as it employees total of 346 workers.

The Analysts eye on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.34, with a change in the price was noted +17.83. In a similar fashion, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +64.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 688,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Raw Stochastic average of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.25%, alongside a boost of 75.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.51% during last recorded quarter.