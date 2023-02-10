Market data suggests positive returns on R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), which is $13.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.29 after opening rate of $14.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.8125 before closing at $13.91.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, R1 RCM & Cloudmed Ranked #1 by KLAS in Multiple Categories for 2023. Top rankings in Ambulatory RCM Services, Robotic Process Automation and Denials Management Services underscore expertise and ability to deliver complete range of flexible healthcare revenue cycle solutions. You can read further details here

R1 RCM Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.05 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $10.47 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) full year performance was -43.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R1 RCM Inc. shares are logging -50.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $27.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1957634 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) recorded performance in the market was 26.39%, having the revenues showcasing 86.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.96B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the R1 RCM Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.47, with a change in the price was noted -7.03. In a similar fashion, R1 RCM Inc. posted a movement of -33.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,047,368 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCM is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Raw Stochastic average of R1 RCM Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of R1 RCM Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.87%, alongside a downfall of -43.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.77% during last recorded quarter.