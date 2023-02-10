Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) was valued at $2.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.11 while reaching the peak value of $2.135 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.76. The stock current value is $1.80.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Hyzon Motors Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay. Hyzon Motors Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that on February 3, 2023, the Company received a Staff Determination (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that, unless the Company requests an appeal, trading of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants will be suspended from The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on February 14, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq. You can read further details here

Hyzon Motors Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.35 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) full year performance was -64.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares are logging -72.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $6.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1533638 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) recorded performance in the market was 16.13%, having the revenues showcasing 4.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 444.19M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hyzon Motors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.78, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Hyzon Motors Inc. posted a movement of -5.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 959,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hyzon Motors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.94%.

Considering, the past performance of Hyzon Motors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.08%, alongside a downfall of -64.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -18.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.05% during last recorded quarter.