Here is why Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recent weekly performance of -13.89% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), which is $0.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.6695 after opening rate of $0.6695 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.61 before closing at $0.62.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Genius Brands Launches New Business Enterprise, Genius Music. Genius Brands Launches New Business Enterprise, Genius Music. You can read further details here

Genius Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7500 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.4776 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) full year performance was -34.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Brands International Inc. shares are logging -50.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $1.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 683438 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) recorded performance in the market was 33.33%, having the revenues showcasing -4.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 199.09M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6447, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Genius Brands International Inc. posted a movement of -8.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,374,252 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNUS is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.00%, alongside a downfall of -34.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.95% during last recorded quarter.