Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV), which is $2.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.03 after opening rate of $3.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.74 before closing at $3.05.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares are logging -98.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.26 and $243.99.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 604125 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) recorded performance in the market was -13.23%, having the revenues showcasing -73.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.87M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.23%. The shares increased approximately by -14.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.40% during last recorded quarter.