Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) was valued at $0.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4375 while reaching the peak value of $0.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3847. The stock current value is $0.39.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Boxlight Wins Multiple Tech & Learning Best of 2022 Awards of Excellence. Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, campus audio, and services today announces that 5 of their solutions have won Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022, in both Primary and Secondary categories for a total of 10 awards. You can read further details here

Boxlight Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5100 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/23.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) full year performance was -66.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boxlight Corporation shares are logging -72.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 705457 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) recorded performance in the market was 25.48%, having the revenues showcasing -21.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.91M, as it employees total of 183 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boxlight Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4402, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Boxlight Corporation posted a movement of -37.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 396,210 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOXL is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical breakdown of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

Raw Stochastic average of Boxlight Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Boxlight Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.30%, alongside a downfall of -66.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.56% during last recorded quarter.