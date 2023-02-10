Analysts Mean recommendation for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is priced at $22.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.84 and reached a high price of $22.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.21. The stock touched a low price of $22.06.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend 15 Percent. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.115 per share of Class A common stock, and a cash distribution of $0.115 per Class B unit payable on March 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023. Today’s announcement represents a 15 percent increase to Magnolia’s quarterly dividend rate and would provide an annualized dividend payout rate of $0.46 per share. Although still a young company, this action marks our third consecutive year with an increase in the annual dividend payout per share. Our next quarterly dividend is expected to be declared in May and paid in June. You can read further details here

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.29 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $21.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) full year performance was 6.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares are logging -24.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.01 and $30.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 902167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) recorded performance in the market was -2.00%, having the revenues showcasing -8.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.76B, as it employees total of 192 workers.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.44. In a similar fashion, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation posted a movement of +1.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,675,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGY is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.71%, alongside a boost of 6.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.92% during last recorded quarter.