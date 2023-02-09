The countdown is on: Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is priced at $0.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6427 and reached a high price of $0.643, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.60.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Wearable Devices Receives Approval for $900,000 Grant Budget for Developing a Manufacturing Process of its AI-based Neural Input Products. The non- dilutive grant for the program was given by the Israel Innovation Authority. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wearable Devices Ltd. shares are logging -84.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $5.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 51997237 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) recorded performance in the market was 110.79%, having the revenues showcasing 42.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.61M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wearable Devices Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7495, with a change in the price was noted -1.40. In a similar fashion, Wearable Devices Ltd. posted a movement of -59.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,025,211 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Wearable Devices Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Wearable Devices Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.79%. The shares increased approximately by 33.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.62% during last recorded quarter.