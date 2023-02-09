The countdown is on: Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is priced at $1.01 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.01 and reached a high price of $1.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.98. The stock touched a low price of $0.9822.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Vapotherm Announces $23 Million Private Placement. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Vapotherm high velocity therapy® products, which are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with a select group of institutional and accredited investors through a private placement financing (“PIPE”) for gross proceeds of approximately $23.0 million, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other offering expenses. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to issue 17,502,244 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,402,508 shares of its common stock. The pre-funded warrants will have a term of 30 years and an exercise price of $0.001 per share. In addition, the Company agreed to issue accompanying warrants to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant to be purchased by the investors. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance, in whole or in part, at an exercise price of $1.17 per share and will have a 5-year life. The closing is expected to occur on February 10, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Vapotherm Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9395 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $0.9690 for the same time period, recorded on 02/06/23.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) full year performance was -93.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vapotherm Inc. shares are logging -94.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $17.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3049018 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) recorded performance in the market was -62.59%, having the revenues showcasing 42.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.22M, as it employees total of 510 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5119, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, Vapotherm Inc. posted a movement of -50.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 507,968 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

Raw Stochastic average of Vapotherm Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Vapotherm Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.65%, alongside a downfall of -93.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by -57.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.25% during last recorded quarter.