The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), which is $27.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.14 after opening rate of $25.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $25.59 before closing at $25.88.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, The AZEK Company Announces First Quarter 2023 Results. Delivered Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results Modestly Ahead of Expectations, Driven by Favorable Sales and Operational Execution; Residential Channel Inventory Normalization Completed; Reaffirming 2023 Planning Assumptions. You can read further details here

The AZEK Company Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.26 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $20.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) full year performance was -12.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The AZEK Company Inc. shares are logging -18.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.12 and $33.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3222481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) recorded performance in the market was 35.16%, having the revenues showcasing 65.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.98B, as it employees total of 2182 workers.

Analysts verdict on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.77, with a change in the price was noted +9.69. In a similar fashion, The AZEK Company Inc. posted a movement of +53.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,904,587 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZEK is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The AZEK Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The AZEK Company Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.60%, alongside a downfall of -12.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.05% during last recorded quarter.