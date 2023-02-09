Take note of this Trade Activity: Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), which is $7.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.595 after opening rate of $8.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.235 before closing at $8.26.Recently in News on February 9, 2023, Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2023 Guidance. Q4 2022 Revenues and EPS Beat Guidance, while Gross Margin Moderately below Guidance Range Issued on November 10, 2022Company Q1 2023 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 12.0% to 17.0% QoQ, IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 28.0% to 30.0%, IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 3.5 Cents to 7.0 Cents . You can read further details here

Himax Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.70 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $6.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) full year performance was -28.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Himax Technologies Inc. shares are logging -36.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.81 and $12.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 921982 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) recorded performance in the market was 26.25%, having the revenues showcasing 27.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.47B, as it employees total of 2083 workers.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.58, with a change in the price was noted +2.39. In a similar fashion, Himax Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +42.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,245,673 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMX is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Himax Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.73%, alongside a downfall of -28.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.69% during last recorded quarter.