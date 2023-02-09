Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) was down -2.35%

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is priced at $41.07 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.54 and reached a high price of $41.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $42.06. The stock touched a low price of $40.80.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Tempur-pedic® Introduces All New TEMPUR-breeze® Mattress And TEMPUR- Ergo® Smart Base Collections. Tempur-Pedic® launches new, one-of-a-kind solutions to help you get deep, comfortable, undisturbed rest night after night with measurably cooler sleep*, Snore Response™^ technology, and immersive relaxation features. You can read further details here

Tempur Sealy International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.28 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $33.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) full year performance was 3.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares are logging -7.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.03 and $44.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3205056 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recorded performance in the market was 19.63%, having the revenues showcasing 40.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.14B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.91, with a change in the price was noted +13.07. In a similar fashion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted a movement of +46.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,961,504 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Tempur Sealy International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 53.59%, alongside a boost of 3.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.08% during last recorded quarter.