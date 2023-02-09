Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -0.78%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) was valued at $4.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.32 while reaching the peak value of $4.35 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.95. The stock current value is $4.02.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Rent the Runway Announces Corporate Debt Restructuring. Transaction enhances Rent the Runway’s ability to pursue its growth goals by extending maturity to October 2026 and reducing cash interest payments significantly. You can read further details here

Rent the Runway Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.82 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $2.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) full year performance was -28.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rent the Runway Inc. shares are logging -46.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $7.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1133377 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) recorded performance in the market was 31.80%, having the revenues showcasing 137.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 259.09M, as it employees total of 958 workers.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Rent the Runway Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.57, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Rent the Runway Inc. posted a movement of +21.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,105,068 in trading volumes.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Rent the Runway Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.37%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Rent the Runway Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.64%, alongside a downfall of -28.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 137.87% during last recorded quarter.