Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

At the end of the latest market close, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) was valued at $80.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.52 while reaching the peak value of $81.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $79.59. The stock current value is $81.39.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Van Morrison Announces 2023 Las Vegas Run at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino September 6, 8 & 9, 2023. Tickets Go On Sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.10 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $68.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was -26.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -35.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.05 and $126.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2347540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was 16.70%, having the revenues showcasing 11.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.20B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.25, with a change in the price was noted -10.70. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -11.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,212,556 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.45%, alongside a downfall of -26.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.10% during last recorded quarter.