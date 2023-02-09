Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.47M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) was valued at $1.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.31 while reaching the peak value of $1.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.27. The stock current value is $1.35.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Provides Business Update. Company Announces New Project Order, Incremental Issuance under the SEPA, Expected 2022 Revenue Results, and Initiates 2023 Revenue Outlook. You can read further details here

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8170 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $1.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) full year performance was -59.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -72.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $4.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1002329 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) recorded performance in the market was -8.78%, having the revenues showcasing -17.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 107.42M, as it employees total of 251 workers.

Analysts verdict on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3968, with a change in the price was noted -1.13. In a similar fashion, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of -45.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,115,455 in trading volumes.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.26%, alongside a downfall of -59.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.18% during last recorded quarter.