Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

At the end of the latest market close, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) was valued at $0.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6694 while reaching the peak value of $0.6694 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.45. The stock current value is $0.50.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering. Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”) (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 20,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share is being sold to the public at a price of $0.25 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Tivic Health Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8500 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/23.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) full year performance was -68.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares are logging -82.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1770714 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) recorded performance in the market was -21.86%, having the revenues showcasing -68.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.42M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tivic Health Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1861, with a change in the price was noted -1.38. In a similar fashion, Tivic Health Systems Inc. posted a movement of -73.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 68,897 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIVC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC)

Raw Stochastic average of Tivic Health Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.46%.

Considering, the past performance of Tivic Health Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.81%, alongside a downfall of -68.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -27.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.32% during last recorded quarter.