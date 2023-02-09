Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It is currently valued at $0.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.9288, after setting-off with the price of $0.9288. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.8897 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.89.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Cloopen Announces the Appointment of HKCM as Independent Auditor. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of HKCM CPA & Co (“HKCM”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to replace Yu Certified Public Accountant, P.C. (“Yu CPA”), effective February 3, 2023. The change of the Company’s independent auditor was made after careful consideration and evaluation process and was approved by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and the audit committee of the Board. You can read further details here

Cloopen Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9889 on 02/09/23, with the lowest value was $0.7041 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) full year performance was -54.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -64.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 884567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was 26.02%, having the revenues showcasing -10.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.24M, as it employees total of 1194 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8581, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Cloopen Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -13.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 112,218 in trading volumes.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cloopen Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.52%, alongside a downfall of -54.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.38% during last recorded quarter.