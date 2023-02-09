A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), which is $3.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.64 after opening rate of $3.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.243 before closing at $3.18.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Niagara Falls City School District Prioritizes Learning Through Up Leveling Security for More Than 6,000 Students, Faculty and Staff with Evolv Technology. The district added Evolv Express® AI weapons detection systems to its schools through a partnership with STANLEY Security. You can read further details here

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.64 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $2.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) full year performance was -9.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.57 and $4.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1237600 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) recorded performance in the market was 27.03%, having the revenues showcasing 26.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 469.91M, as it employees total of 102 workers.

Analysts verdict on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.98. In a similar fashion, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +42.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 557,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVLV is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.20%, alongside a downfall of -9.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.54% during last recorded quarter.