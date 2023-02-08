Why is ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) up 13.13% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), which is $101.39 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $103.57 after opening rate of $91.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $91.35 before closing at $86.38.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, ArcBest Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Record-Setting Full Year 2022 Results. Advancing Strategic Initiatives to Better Serve Customers, Drive Efficiencies and Enhance Value. You can read further details here

ArcBest Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.57 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $68.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) full year performance was 13.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ArcBest Corporation shares are logging 4.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.15 and $96.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1356769 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) recorded performance in the market was 44.76%, having the revenues showcasing 37.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.57B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

The Analysts eye on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.46, with a change in the price was noted +25.38. In a similar fashion, ArcBest Corporation posted a movement of +33.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,877 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCB is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical rundown of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

Raw Stochastic average of ArcBest Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.32%.

Considering, the past performance of ArcBest Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.63%, alongside a boost of 13.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.65% during last recorded quarter.