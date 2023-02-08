Under Armour Inc. (UA): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Under Armour Inc. (UA) was valued at $10.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.80 while reaching the peak value of $10.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.535. The stock current value is $10.22.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS; UPDATES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022. The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.41 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $8.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -38.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -42.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.74 and $17.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3185648 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was 14.57%, having the revenues showcasing 41.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.21B.

The Analysts eye on Under Armour Inc. (UA)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.21, with a change in the price was noted +2.89. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +38.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,079,618 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.25%, alongside a downfall of -38.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.36% during last recorded quarter.