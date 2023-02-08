This is to seal it as GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are up 70.21% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) was valued at $5.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.27 while reaching the peak value of $5.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.805. The stock current value is $4.97.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, GrowGeneration Announces Hiring of Clifton Tomasini as VP of Operations. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the hiring of Clifton Tomasini as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Tomasini will be responsible for overseeing all operations and driving profitability across the organization by ensuring collaboration, accountability, and most importantly, customer satisfaction. Mr. Tomasini began his career in the hydroponics industry in 2011 building Quest, one of the industry’s signature HVAC-D, from the ground floor. Prior to building Quest, he led Supply Chain Operations for Therma-Stor LLC in Madison, WI for nearly a decade. Mr. Tomasini is also an innovator, holding multiple product patents in the horticulture and hydroponics market. He will report directly to Michael Salaman, Co-Founder and President of GrowGen. You can read further details here

GrowGeneration Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) full year performance was -38.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrowGeneration Corp. shares are logging -53.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.92 and $10.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1648022 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) recorded performance in the market was 26.79%, having the revenues showcasing 44.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 312.86M, as it employees total of 634 workers.

Analysts verdict on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.63, with a change in the price was noted +0.64. In a similar fashion, GrowGeneration Corp. posted a movement of +14.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,113,548 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRWG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of GrowGeneration Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GrowGeneration Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.64%, alongside a downfall of -38.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.48% during last recorded quarter.