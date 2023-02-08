The clock is ticking: DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

At the end of the latest market close, DISH Network Corporation (DISH) was valued at $14.66. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.56 while reaching the peak value of $14.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.185. The stock current value is $14.56.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Wounded Warrior Project and DISH Network Partner to Honor Veteran Resiliency. New Video Series ‘Continuing to Serve’ Will Feature Six Warriors’ Unique Stories of Life After Service. You can read further details here

DISH Network Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.98 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value was $13.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) full year performance was -52.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DISH Network Corporation shares are logging -56.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.55 and $33.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3458861 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DISH Network Corporation (DISH) recorded performance in the market was 3.70%, having the revenues showcasing 9.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.99B, as it employees total of 14500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the DISH Network Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.82, with a change in the price was noted -2.62. In a similar fashion, DISH Network Corporation posted a movement of -15.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,572,239 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DISH is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Technical breakdown of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Raw Stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of DISH Network Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.13%, alongside a downfall of -52.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.06% during last recorded quarter.