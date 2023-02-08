Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $34.10

At the end of the latest market close, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) was valued at $33.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.45 while reaching the peak value of $33.6799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.90. The stock current value is $30.39.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Perion’s Momentum Continues, Delivering 119% Year-Over-Year Net Income Growth in the Fourth Quarter 2022; Diluted EPS of $0.79. 2022 revenue increased by 34% year-over-year, net income grew by 156% to $99 million; diluted EPS doubled to $2.06 and adjusted EBITDA increased by 90% to $132 million. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.16 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $24.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 42.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -13.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.41 and $35.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1373985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 20.12%, having the revenues showcasing 36.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.50B, as it employees total of 420 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.57, with a change in the price was noted +8.39. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +37.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 473,475 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Perion Network Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.97%, alongside a boost of 42.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.95% during last recorded quarter.