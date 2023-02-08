Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

At the end of the latest market close, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) was valued at $36.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.60 while reaching the peak value of $31.6143 and lowest value recorded on the day was $29.58. The stock current value is $31.46.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Announces Silicon Carbide License Deal and Supply Agreement. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with a leading power semiconductor automotive supplier related to AOS’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET and diode technology. In the agreement AOS will license and provide engineering support for its proprietary aSiC technology as well as an accompanying supply agreement. You can read further details here

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.87 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $28.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) full year performance was -31.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares are logging -55.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.38 and $69.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1419356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) recorded performance in the market was 10.12%, having the revenues showcasing -3.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 885.28M, as it employees total of 2451 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.31, with a change in the price was noted -2.57. In a similar fashion, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited posted a movement of -7.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 263,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AOSL is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.21%, alongside a downfall of -31.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.64% during last recorded quarter.