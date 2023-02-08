LiveOne Inc. (LVO): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LiveOne Inc. (LVO), which is $1.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.18 after opening rate of $0.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.83 before closing at $0.79.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, LiveOne Debt Holders Exchange $21 Million for Preferred Shares Convertible at $2.10 per Share. – Company Separately Restructures $5.4 Million of Payables into Long Term Liabilities -. You can read further details here

LiveOne Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1800 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $0.6300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) full year performance was 7.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveOne Inc. shares are logging -30.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $1.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 703670 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) recorded performance in the market was 55.40%, having the revenues showcasing 43.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.62M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

Specialists analysis on LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7197, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, LiveOne Inc. posted a movement of -2.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 208,544 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: LiveOne Inc. (LVO)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveOne Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.57%, alongside a boost of 7.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.51% during last recorded quarter.