Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is priced at $6.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.68 and reached a high price of $6.825, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.80. The stock touched a low price of $6.15.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Lightwave Logic CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Participate in the Laser Focus World Executive Forum. Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby will participate in an industry panel discussion at the 2023 Laser Focus World Executive Forum, taking place January 30, 2023 at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Francisco. You can read further details here

Lightwave Logic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.45 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $4.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) full year performance was -8.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares are logging -53.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.91 and $13.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 875858 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) recorded performance in the market was 46.64%, having the revenues showcasing -12.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 712.20M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lightwave Logic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.87, with a change in the price was noted -2.44. In a similar fashion, Lightwave Logic Inc. posted a movement of -27.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LWLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lightwave Logic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lightwave Logic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.52%, alongside a downfall of -8.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.71% during last recorded quarter.