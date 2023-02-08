Here is why Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recent weekly performance of 11.57% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cepton Inc. (CPTN), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.41 after opening rate of $1.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.26 before closing at $1.26.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, Cepton Secures Multi-Million Dollar Lidar Contract from Leading US Highway Tolling System Operator. State-of-the-art lidar solution to be deployed nationwide, helping to improve America’s infrastructure by enabling accurate and intelligent tolling applications. You can read further details here

Cepton Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4400 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) full year performance was -85.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cepton Inc. shares are logging -98.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $80.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 954901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) recorded performance in the market was 6.30%, having the revenues showcasing -39.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.71M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6401, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Cepton Inc. posted a movement of -17.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 659,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPTN is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Raw Stochastic average of Cepton Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.80%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.23%, alongside a downfall of -85.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.46% during last recorded quarter.