Gear up for the change! Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) has hit the volume of 2267540

For the readers interested in the stock health of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD). It is currently valued at $1.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.14, after setting-off with the price of $1.1187. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.10 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.12.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Zhongchao Inc. Announces the Application of ChatGPT to Elevate Patient Management Service Capabilities and Experience. Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a platform-based internet technology company offering services to patients with oncology and other major diseases, today announced the application of ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) for content creation and patient interactions to enhance the capabilities in delivering quality experience of patient management services. ChatGPT is a language model developed by OpenAI that learns and produces conversational content through natural language processing powered by artificial intelligence technology to interact with users in chat and continuously learn to improve the user experience. You can read further details here

Zhongchao Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2500 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 02/08/23.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) full year performance was -25.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhongchao Inc. shares are logging -31.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2267540 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) recorded performance in the market was 8.91%, having the revenues showcasing 10.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.24M, as it employees total of 136 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhongchao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1639, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, Zhongchao Inc. posted a movement of +7.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 30,496 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Zhongchao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Zhongchao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.53%, alongside a downfall of -25.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.70% during last recorded quarter.