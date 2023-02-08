Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $1.92

At the end of the latest market close, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) was valued at $2.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.98 while reaching the peak value of $1.9816 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.86. The stock current value is $1.90.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Clear Channel Outdoor Continues Digital Media Transformation of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports at Newark Liberty International Airport. World-class Advertising Displays Light-Up Newark Airport’s $2.7 Billion Terminal A as it Opens to Passenger Travel. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.14 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -34.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -53.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $4.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3058955 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 80.95%, having the revenues showcasing 49.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 913.41M, as it employees total of 4600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.36, with a change in the price was noted +0.07. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +3.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,347,446 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.15%, alongside a downfall of -34.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 63.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.61% during last recorded quarter.