Buying a SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is possibly the most advantageous right now

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.56 and reached a high price of $1.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.54. The stock touched a low price of $1.51.Recently in News on January 13, 2023, SatixFy Appoints Ido Gur as Its New Chief Executive Officer. SatixFy Communications Ltd. (“SatixFy”) (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), a leader in next-generation satellite communication systems based on in-house-developed chipsets, today announced that Mr. Ido Gur has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of SatixFy by the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing Mr. David Ripstein, effective January 15th. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SatixFy Communications Ltd. shares are logging -97.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $79.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) recorded performance in the market was -77.99%, having the revenues showcasing -86.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 137.95M, as it employees total of 202 workers.

Analysts verdict on SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SatixFy Communications Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SatixFy Communications Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SatixFy Communications Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.99%. The shares increased approximately by -0.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -72.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.52% during last recorded quarter.