Bit Brother Limited (BTB) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.23M

At the end of the latest market close, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) was valued at $1.96. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.944 while reaching the peak value of $1.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.89. The stock current value is $2.28.Recently in News on February 8, 2023, Bit Brother: Optimizing Tea Chain Business with AIGC and ChatGPT Technologies. Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we”, “BTB” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), a tea product and a crypto finance digital technology group, has been exploring the application of AI technology to digital technology and milk tea&coffee business scenarios, such as pre-sales customer communication and consultation, basic product information, including product names, selling points, risk control requirements, application requirements, etc. Subsequently, we plan to increase its investment in AIGC and ChatGPT, cooperating with relevant scientific research institutions and conducting in-depth research in related technologies. We expect that through the application of ChatGPT technology in our business, we could further enrich product-related text and video content, product selling point descriptions, etc. and significantly improve its conversion rate. We aim to change and optimize our current operating model profoundly, quickly, and thoroughly. We believe that AIGC will lead a new revolution in the field of digital content, and will become the content production infrastructure for milk tea& coffee chain business. You can read further details here

Bit Brother Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.9999 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $1.7700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/23.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) full year performance was -65.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Brother Limited shares are logging -81.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2887847 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Brother Limited (BTB) recorded performance in the market was -78.55%, having the revenues showcasing 18.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.88M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Brother Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.3258, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, Bit Brother Limited posted a movement of -13.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 944,290 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bit Brother Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.33%, alongside a downfall of -65.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -78.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.10% during last recorded quarter.