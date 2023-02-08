Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) was valued at $0.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.216 while reaching the peak value of $0.2389 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1995. The stock current value is $0.24.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Aspen Group Reports Revenue of $17.1 million for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023. Restructuring plan increases year-over-year gross margin to 60% from 51%, and narrows net loss to $(2.3) million from $(2.9) million. You can read further details here

Aspen Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4100 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $0.1995 for the same time period, recorded on 02/07/23.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) full year performance was -87.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspen Group Inc. shares are logging -88.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 601778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) recorded performance in the market was -23.68%, having the revenues showcasing -43.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.30M, as it employees total of 312 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3576, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Aspen Group Inc. posted a movement of -51.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 219,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASPU is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

Technical rundown of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU)

Raw Stochastic average of Aspen Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Aspen Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.13%, alongside a downfall of -87.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.33% during last recorded quarter.