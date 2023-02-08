Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Profit Margins posted -4.60% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), which is $8.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.44 after opening rate of $8.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.87 before closing at $7.94.

Amplify Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.36 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $7.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) full year performance was 100.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amplify Energy Corp. shares are logging -18.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.91 and $10.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 546616 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) recorded performance in the market was -3.98%, having the revenues showcasing -9.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 332.96M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.29, with a change in the price was noted +0.31. In a similar fashion, Amplify Energy Corp. posted a movement of +3.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 484,989 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Raw Stochastic average of Amplify Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.09%, alongside a boost of 100.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.25% during last recorded quarter.