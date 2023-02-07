Why is Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) up 56.53% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK), which is $1.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.30 after opening rate of $1.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.21 before closing at $1.18.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Flotek Announces Leadership Transitions, Marking the Beginning of a New Chapter of Future Growth and Profitability. Director Harsha V. Agadi to Serve as Chief Executive Officer on an Interim Basis, Succeeding John W. Gibson Who Has Transitioned Out of the Role of Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately. You can read further details here

Flotek Industries Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) full year performance was 56.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flotek Industries Inc. shares are logging -34.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1063599 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) recorded performance in the market was 15.18%, having the revenues showcasing 11.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.80M, as it employees total of 131 workers.

The Analysts eye on Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flotek Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1578, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Flotek Industries Inc. posted a movement of +9.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 292,705 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTK is recording 4.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Flotek Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Flotek Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.88%, alongside a boost of 56.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.21% during last recorded quarter.