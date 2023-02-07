Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) was valued at $0.82. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8199 while reaching the peak value of $0.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8004. The stock current value is $0.86.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, Virax Biolabs Group Limited Announces Purchase Order to Launch COVID-19 and Influenza A+B Antigen Combo Rapid Tests with Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM). Virax Biolabs Group Limited (“Virax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative diagnostics company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced that it has signed a Purchase Order with Cosmos Health (Nasdaq: COSM) (“Cosmos”) to launch and market COVID-19 and Influenza A+B Antigen Combo Rapid Detection Kits. Pursuant to their previously signed distribution agreement dated September 2022, Cosmos will have exclusive distribution rights for Greece and Cyprus, with the opportunity to distribute the ViraxClear branded test kits across Europe on a non-exclusive basis. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares are logging -97.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3039039 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) recorded performance in the market was 17.81%, having the revenues showcasing -48.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.10M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virax Biolabs Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4515, with a change in the price was noted -2.25. In a similar fashion, Virax Biolabs Group Limited posted a movement of -72.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,667,714 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Raw Stochastic average of Virax Biolabs Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.81%. The shares increased approximately by 13.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.19% during last recorded quarter.