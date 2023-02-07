Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), which is $16.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.66 after opening rate of $17.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.945 before closing at $17.59.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced that it has priced a public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock for a total expected gross proceeds of $178,000,000, before underwriting fees and estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the Company has also granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close on or about February 6, 2023. You can read further details here

Two Harbors Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.67 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $15.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) full year performance was -22.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares are logging -25.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.12 and $22.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6186018 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) recorded performance in the market was 7.67%, having the revenues showcasing 26.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 105 workers.

The Analysts eye on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Two Harbors Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.84, with a change in the price was noted -2.50. In a similar fashion, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted a movement of -12.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,186,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWO is recording 8.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.26.

Technical rundown of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Two Harbors Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.11%, alongside a downfall of -22.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.15% during last recorded quarter.