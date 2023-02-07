The countdown is on: Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). It is currently valued at $99.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $101.97, after setting-off with the price of $95.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $94.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $92.13.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, PepsiCo and CELSIUS® Launch “Save the Shore” Program to Fund Hurricane Ian Relief and Restoration Efforts for Florida’s Iconic Coastline Businesses. Heading into the peak holiday tourism season, the brands’ combined $200,000 investment will support and drive awareness to almost 30 local businesses with funding for renovations, employee relief funds, free product and more. You can read further details here

Celsius Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $116.01 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $90.85 for the same time period, recorded on 02/03/23.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) full year performance was 111.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsius Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.31 and $122.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2050807 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) recorded performance in the market was -4.41%, having the revenues showcasing 11.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.75B, as it employees total of 225 workers.

Specialists analysis on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.36, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Celsius Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -0.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,022,948 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CELH is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsius Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.84%, alongside a boost of 111.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.89% during last recorded quarter.