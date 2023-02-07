Take note of this Trade Activity: Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) is priced at $24.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.84 and reached a high price of $38.01, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.30. The stock touched a low price of $23.25.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Major Clinical Study Using Semler’s QuantaFlo® for Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries, Demonstrates that National, In-Home Screening for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is Feasible. Semler Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that a study was published in the peer-reviewed AJPM Focus with data collected using the company’s QuantaFlo® PAD test under real-world conditions, illustrating the benefits of PAD in-home screening. AJPM Focus is the official open access journal jointly launched this year by both The American College of Preventive Medicine and the Association for Prevention Teaching and Research. The article, titled “Peripheral Artery Disease Screening in the Community and 1-Year Mortality, Cardiovascular Events, and Adverse Limb Events,”1 may be accessed through this link: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2773065422000141#sec0015. You can read further details here

Semler Scientific Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.38 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $23.25 for the same time period, recorded on 02/06/23.

Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) full year performance was -67.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Semler Scientific Inc. shares are logging -70.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.70 and $81.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 875889 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) recorded performance in the market was -25.76%, having the revenues showcasing -16.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.53M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Semler Scientific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.58, with a change in the price was noted -18.49. In a similar fashion, Semler Scientific Inc. posted a movement of -43.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SMLR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR)

Raw Stochastic average of Semler Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Semler Scientific Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.95%, alongside a downfall of -67.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -32.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.61% during last recorded quarter.