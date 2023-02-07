Take note of this Trade Activity: BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

At the end of the latest market close, BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) was valued at $2.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.75 while reaching the peak value of $3.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.75. The stock current value is $3.05.

BeyondSpring Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.23 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $1.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) full year performance was 2.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BeyondSpring Inc. shares are logging -8.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 462.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 627051 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) recorded performance in the market was 62.23%, having the revenues showcasing 318.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 118.73M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Analysts verdict on BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BeyondSpring Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.31, with a change in the price was noted +1.58. In a similar fashion, BeyondSpring Inc. posted a movement of +107.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 672,818 in trading volumes.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BeyondSpring Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BeyondSpring Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 101.99%, alongside a boost of 2.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 318.38% during last recorded quarter.