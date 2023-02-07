Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) market price of $71.07 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). It is currently valued at $71.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $69.50, after setting-off with the price of $67.79. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $69.09.Recently in News on February 7, 2023, ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP REPORTS 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FORWARD GUIDANCE. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today reported fourth quarter 2022 Loss per Share of $(1.96) and Adjusted Loss per Share of $(1.12). These results exceeded the company’s guidance due to better pricing on close-in demand, strong onboard spend, favorable timing of operating costs, and lower interest expense. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $75.78 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $48.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) full year performance was -5.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares are logging -21.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.09 and $90.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7349903 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) recorded performance in the market was 43.78%, having the revenues showcasing 29.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.86B, as it employees total of 85000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.15, with a change in the price was noted +23.03. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. posted a movement of +47.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,495,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 7.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.63%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.66%, alongside a downfall of -5.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.93% during last recorded quarter.