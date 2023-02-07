Recent Change of 0.11% in the Altria Group Inc. (MO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altria Group Inc. (MO). It is currently valued at $46.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $47.229, after setting-off with the price of $47.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $46.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $46.91.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Altria Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance; Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports our 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and provides our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS). You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.57 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $42.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/23.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was -6.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -17.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.35 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5907554 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was 2.73%, having the revenues showcasing 4.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.27B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Altria Group Inc. (MO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.90, with a change in the price was noted +3.99. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,540,637 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Altria Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.49%, alongside a downfall of -6.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.56% during last recorded quarter.