Reason’s why Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $3.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI). It is currently valued at $0.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.6598, after setting-off with the price of $0.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4894 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.51.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET. Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET. You can read further details here

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6598 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.4300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) full year performance was -84.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares are logging -71.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 652222 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) recorded performance in the market was 42.71%, having the revenues showcasing 42.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.93M.

Market experts do have their say about Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5191, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. posted a movement of -55.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 842,484 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AHI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.86%, alongside a downfall of -84.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.36% during last recorded quarter.