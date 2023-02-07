Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

At the end of the latest market close, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) was valued at $0.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.28 while reaching the peak value of $0.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2401. The stock current value is $0.24.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Akanda Books €1.8M of Revenue in Q4 2022 As German Sales Start. International medical cannabis company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN, WKN: A3DG83) today announced that it successfully launched its initial supply to German customers recognizing approximately €1,803,996M 1 in sales of EU GMP high-quality indoor-grown medical cannabis in the last quarter of 2022. On a preliminary, unaudited basis, Akanda has recognized its first material revenues since its inception, validating the Company’s strategy to enter the European markets supplying high-end indoor-grown cannabis. These revenues result from only two full months of sales, with the indoor facility shipping only an estimated 40% of the facility’s capacity. The Company prepares for the expansion of its indoor cultivation capabilities at its Holigen facility after receiving test results for the highest percentage of THC potency in any cannabis product to be sold within Germany and forecasts sales to double over the next six months. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -99.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $31.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3631565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was 62.15%, having the revenues showcasing -3.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.22M.

Specialists analysis on Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akanda Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2729, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Akanda Corp. posted a movement of -63.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,817,592 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Akanda Corp. (AKAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.15%. The shares increased approximately by -13.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.40% during last recorded quarter.