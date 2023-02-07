Market data suggests positive returns on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS), which is $2.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.09 after opening rate of $2.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.5184 before closing at $3.40.Recently in News on February 6, 2023, HeartSciences Granted Key Israeli International Patent for its MyoVista® Wavelet Technology Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Early Detection of Heart Disease. Israeli patent covers a country known as a hotbed for medical device innovation. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -53.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5135953 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) recorded performance in the market was 233.37%, having the revenues showcasing 16.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.63M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.44, with a change in the price was noted +1.26. In a similar fashion, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +81.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,622,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSCS is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Raw Stochastic average of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Heart Test Laboratories Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 233.37%. The shares increased approximately by 19.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 258.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.67% during last recorded quarter.