Here is why Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 15.39%

At the end of the latest market close, Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) was valued at $1.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.59.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Berkshire Grey and Locus Robotics Announce Partnership Offering Industry-First, Cross-Platform Robotic Automation. Innovative integrated solutions offer full scale automation with minimal fixed infrastructure, enabling customers to maximize throughput, scale effectively, and optimize labor efficiencies. You can read further details here

Berkshire Grey Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6100 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.5800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) full year performance was -48.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Berkshire Grey Inc. shares are logging -61.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $4.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2823824 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) recorded performance in the market was 163.29%, having the revenues showcasing 28.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 396.21M, as it employees total of 290 workers.

The Analysts eye on Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1938, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Berkshire Grey Inc. posted a movement of -27.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 582,164 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BGRY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Berkshire Grey Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Berkshire Grey Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.76%, alongside a downfall of -48.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 59.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.23% during last recorded quarter.